49ers' Marcell Harris: Jumps to active roster
The 49ers promoted Harris to the active roster Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harris spent the first month of the regular season on the practice squad, and the 49ers like what they've seen out of him enough to activate him after their bye week. The second-year pro played eight games for the team last year, averaging 44.8 defensive snaps per game. He could have an immediate role on the 49ers' defense since Jimmie Ward (hand) missed the first three weeks and isn't guaranteed to be ready for Sunday's game versus the Browns.
