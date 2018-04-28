49ers' Marcell Harris: Lands in San Francisco

The 49ers selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

An Achilles injury kept Harris from playing in 2017, but he did lead Florida in tackles as a junior in 2016. Harris (6-foot-1, 216) is obviously a willing tackler that could outperform his draft position if he's able to make a full recovery from his Achilles injury. He'll be buried on the safety depth chart to start his career so Harris will need to make his bones as a special teamer at first.