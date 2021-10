Harris (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harris underwent surgery to repair a broken right thumb during the 49ers' bye week. If he is able to suit up, he will likely do so while wearing a cast, which may hinder his tackling ability. The 27-year-old has only totaled 11 tackles through five games, so even if he is healthy, he isn't a viable option in IDP leagues.