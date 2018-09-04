49ers' Marcell Harris: Placed on IR
Harris (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, according to the 49ers' official site.
Harris was dealing with an injured hamstring for the second half of the preseason and it has now gotten to the point where he could miss the entire season. He is still eligible to come back halfway through the season, should the 49ers elect to do so. For now, the team will be limited to four safeties.
