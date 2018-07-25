49ers' Marcell Harris: Placed on NFI list

Harris (Achilles) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harris, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, has yet to practice with the 49ers while he recovers from an Achilles injury that wiped out his senior season at Florida last fall. While it isn't clear when Harris will be back in action, there isn't any reported concern over the rookie's availability for the preseason in August.