Harris recorded 40 tackles (23 solo), five passes defended and three forced fumbles over 13 games in 2019.

Harris spent most of the season on the special teams unit, but he gave us a glimpse of what he could produce as a starter when he totaled 28 tackles, five passes defended and a forced fumble over four games filling in for Jaquiski Tartt. The 25-year-old possesses tremendous speed and hit power -- ideal qualities for a special teams player -- but he could put up useful IDP numbers when starting. Harris remains under contract for the 2020 season, where he should stick as a backup safety.

