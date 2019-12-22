Play

Harris is starting at strong safety Saturday against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old is making his third straight start in place of Jaquiski Tart (ribs). Harris has 12 total tackles, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in his first two starts.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends