Harris appeared in all 16 games with the 49ers this season, finishing with 37 tackles (27 solo), three pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Harris continues to serve as a reliable backup for San Francisco, logging 348 defensive snaps (averaging 349 snaps through three seasons) and filling in for injured starters on occasion. The team has a difficult decision to make regarding unrestricted free agent, Jaquiski Tartt, this offseason, so there is a possibility that Harris could finally elevate to starting strong safety to begin a season. If the 49ers do not re-sign Tartt or sign/draft a replacement, Harris has the physical tools that could benefit IDP managers, even if his coverage skills are still suspect.