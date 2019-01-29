49ers' Marcell Harris: Strong finish to rookie campaign
Harris recorded 34 tackles (24 solo) in eight games this season.
Harris' rookie year got off to a rocky start when he landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before getting into his first NFL game. The Florida product was activated off of IR midseason, and was thrust into the starting strong safety role for the last five games of the year following Jaquiski Tartt's (shoulder) injury. Harris averaged 5.8 tackles over those five starts, and while those numbers are decent, the 25-year-old's speed and physicality at the point of impact was apparent. The 49ers' safety situation looks to be unsettled -- both in terms of talent and health -- heading into the 2019 campaign, but Harris figures to factor somewhere in that picture given his strong play to finish the season.
