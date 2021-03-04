site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Mark Fields: Heads to Bay Area
RotoWire Staff
Mar 3, 2021
9:38 pm ET 1 min read
49ers claimed Fields off waivers from the Texans on Wednesday.
The 49ers are adding to their secondary depth ahead of the 2021 season. Fields has played in five games over the last two seasons. He'll likely need to contribute on special teams to make the 53-man roster.
