Nzeocha signed a contract with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nzeocha makes the jump from the Cowboys' practice squad up to the 49ers' 53-man roster, with defensive end Tank Carradine being place on injured reserve. The 2015 seventh-round pick will likely only play a special teams and reserve linebacker role in San Francisco.

