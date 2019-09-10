Nzeocha recorded two tackles and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers.

Nzeocha had a relatively quiet day apart from the interception, but he only saw the field for 16 of 70 defensive snaps (23 percent). The 29-year-old operated in a rotational role last season, logging 23 total tackles and a forced fumble over 16 contest. Based on the first game of the 2019 campaign, it seems Nzeocha is heading for a similar role this season.