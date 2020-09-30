site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Mark Nzeocha: Officially on IR
The 49ers placed Nzeocha (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Nzeocha has played in every game this season but logged all but three snaps on special teams. The 30-year-old linebacker will need to sit out at least three games before returning to action.
