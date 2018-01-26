Play

The 49ers signed Nzeocha to a one-year contract Friday.

Nzeocha, who the Niners signed off the Cowboys' practice squad in September, logged four tackles in 10 games for San Francisco in 2017. He'll likely remain a key part of the team's coverage on special teams but isn't expected to have much of a role on defense in 2018.

