49ers' Mark Nzeocha: Re-signs with San Francisco
The 49ers signed Nzeocha to a one-year contract Friday.
Nzeocha, who the Niners signed off the Cowboys' practice squad in September, logged four tackles in 10 games for San Francisco in 2017. He'll likely remain a key part of the team's coverage on special teams but isn't expected to have much of a role on defense in 2018.
