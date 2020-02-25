Nzeocha had 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception over 16 games as a backup in 2019.

Nzeocha saw a season-high 16 defensive snaps in Week 1, resulting in his first career interception. The 30-year-old faded to the background after that, recording just 13 total defensive snaps over the 49ers' final 15 games of the regular season. Despite his lack of usage during the regular season, Nzeocha did get some run during the team's playoff run, so he could remain in San Francisco's future plans.