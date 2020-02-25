49ers' Mark Nzeocha: Records first pro interception
Nzeocha had 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception over 16 games as a backup in 2019.
Nzeocha saw a season-high 16 defensive snaps in Week 1, resulting in his first career interception. The 30-year-old faded to the background after that, recording just 13 total defensive snaps over the 49ers' final 15 games of the regular season. Despite his lack of usage during the regular season, Nzeocha did get some run during the team's playoff run, so he could remain in San Francisco's future plans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
2020 projections for Cam in Carolina
Cam Newton is likely to stay in Carolina, but now can he get healthy?
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...