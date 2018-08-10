Nzeocha (elbow) recorded two tackles in Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Nzeocha had been limited in camp with an elbow injury, but his presence in Thursday's contest proves that he has healed up. The 28-year-old is competing for a special teams role, but Eli Harold's knee injury could open up playing time at weakside linebacker depending on how long the starter remains sidelined.

