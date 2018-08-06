Nzeocha is considered day-to-day after suffering an elbow injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first report of Nzeocha being sidelined with an injury, but there doesn't seem to be much concern regarding the severity. Nzeocha signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in January, but is expected to be limited to special teams usage should he make the team's final roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories