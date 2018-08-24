The 49ers dealt starting outside linebacker Eli Harold to the Lions Thursday, opening the door for Nzeocha to start in his place Saturday against the Colts, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Nzeocha signed a one-year deal with the expectation to serve on special teams this offseason, but Harold's departure opens up a potential starting role to begin the season. The 28-year-old recorded just six tackles in kickoff coverage over the last two seasons, so it's unclear what type of production can be expected if he hangs on to the starting job come Week 1. Pita Taumoepenu and rookie Fred Warner could also compete for the job over the final two weeks of the preseason.