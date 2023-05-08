Davidson and the 49ers agreed on a one-year contract Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Davidson missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign while nursing a knee injury, but he did work out with San Francisco in December, and he'll now join the team ahead of the 2023 season. The defensive tackle has been limited to just 19 career games after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Falcons, recording 29 total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception over those contests.