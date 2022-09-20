The 49ers signed Mack from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mack will get the promotion after news that rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will be sidelined for a few weeks. The team already lost Elijah Mitchell (knee) to IR, so Mack will compete with undrafted rookie Jordan Mason for backup snaps behind Jeff Wilson. Mack has amassed at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage twice in his career, but he's struggled to stick in the NFL since he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in September 2020.