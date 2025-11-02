Sigle (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

The safety started the first seven games of the season and played on every defensive snap from Week 1 to Week 5, but he saw his playing time drop from 62 percent of the defensive snaps to 31 percent to zero over the last three weeks, following the return of Malik Mustapha (knee) from injured reserve. Jason Pinnock is serving as San Francisco's third safety behind Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown.