49ers' Marques Sigle: Healthy scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sigle (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
The safety started the first seven games of the season and played on every defensive snap from Week 1 to Week 5, but he saw his playing time drop from 62 percent of the defensive snaps to 31 percent to zero over the last three weeks, following the return of Malik Mustapha (knee) from injured reserve. Jason Pinnock is serving as San Francisco's third safety behind Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown.
More News
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Sees playing time drop in Week 7•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Modest output in Week 6 loss•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Team-high 13 tackles in Week 5 win•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Tallies eight tackles Week 4•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Gets starting nod Week 1•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Logs three tackles in preseason win•