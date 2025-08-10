San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Sigle will still undergo testing but that initial indications are that he's avoided a serious knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sigle was forced out of Saturday's 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos early due to a knee issue, and Shanahan praised the rookie fifth-round pick's level of play prior to his departure. It remains to be seen, however, whether Sigle's injury will impact his status for the 49ers' next preseason contest on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Las Vegas.