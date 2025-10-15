49ers' Marques Sigle: Modest output in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sigle registered four tackles (all solo) Sunday in a loss to the Buccaneers.
Sigle tied for third on San Francisco with his four tackles. That total was, however, his lowest of the season. Through six weeks, the rookie safety has tallied 43 tackles and two defensed passes.
More News
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Team-high 13 tackles in Week 5 win•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Tallies eight tackles Week 4•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Gets starting nod Week 1•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Logs three tackles in preseason win•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: Initially injury diagnosis hopeful•
-
49ers' Marques Sigle: San Fran adds speedy Round 5 safety•