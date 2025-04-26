The 49ers selected Sigle in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 160th overall.

Sigle (5-foot-11, 199 pounds) was a backup for three years at North Dakota State before transferring to start at Kansas State in his fourth and fifth seasons. Sigle plays with a lot of motor and boasts excellent speed (4.37-second 40), so at the very least he can run and hit. What's less clear is whether Sigle has the coverage skills and wrap-up fundamentals necessary to play a starter's snap count. Although the 49ers will try to develop Sigle into a capable starter, there's a chance he more so makes a name for himself as a standout special teams player who doubles as a backup safety.