Sigle recorded two tackles (one solo) while playing just 31 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps in Sunday's 20-10 win over Atlanta.

Sigle played every one of San Francisco's defensive snaps from Week 1 to Week 5, but he dipped to a 62 percent share upon the return of Malik Mustapha from IR in Week 6 versus Tampa Bay. The rookie safety's defensive snap share then dropped to 31 percent Sunday, with Mustapha at 69 percent and Jason Pinnock at 35 percent. David Lombardi of SFStandard.com suggests that Mustapha will ultimately be a regular starter while Sigle, Pinnock and Ji'Ayir Brown -- who played every defensive snap Sunday -- contend for the No. 2 spot.