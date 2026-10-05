Sigle is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a high-ankle injury that he sustained during the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Sigle sustained the injury late in the first quarter while on kickoff coverage and was not on the field for the 49ers' final defensive drive of the game. It wouldn't be surprising if the second-year pro goes on injured reserve, and in his absence, Malik Mustapha figures to be the next man up at safety next to Ji'Ayir Brown, with Siran Neal and Ashtyn Davis both providing depth at the position.