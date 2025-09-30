Sigle logged eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during the 49ers' 26-21 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sigle played every single snap for a fourth consecutive game, and the rookie fifth-rounder finished tied with Fred Warner for the second most tackles on the 49ers behind Dee Winters (10), who is nursing a knee injury. Sigle has opened his rookie season with 26 tackles (15 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery through four games.