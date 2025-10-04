Sigle registered 13 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense during Thursday's 26-23 overtime win over the Rams.

Sigle reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season, and he finished Thursday's game with the second most tackles behind Rams linebacker Nate Landman (14). Sigle has played every defensive snap in each of the first five games of the regular season and is up to 39 tackles (22 solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble. His playing time could take a dip with Malik Mustapha (knee) close to returning from the reserve/PUP list.