The 49ers signed Callaway to a one-year contract Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old wide receiver appeared in two regular-season games for the Bucs last season but played just five offensive snaps and didn't draw a single target. He hasn't played meaningful regular-season snaps since 2022 with the Saints and should be viewed as a long shot to make the Niners' 53-man roster.