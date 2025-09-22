49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: First reception with SF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdes-Scantling had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over Arizona.
Valdes-Scantling finally recorded his first reception as a member of the 49ers after posting bagels in his first two appearances. The 30-year-old was on the field for 17 snaps (26 percent) and finished behind Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore in terms of playing time and production. With San Francisco expecting reinforcements to the receiver room in Week 4, Valdes-Scantling may find his marginal role on offense reduced further.
