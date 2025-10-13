49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Grabs two receptions Sunday
Valdes-Scantling had two receptions on three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
Valdes-Scantling wound up playing 42 snaps (61 percent) on offense while serving as the No. 3 receiver against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old more than doubled his entire season production with Sunday's output, which highlights his lack of usage through six weeks. Valdes-Scantling will look to stay involved against the Falcons next Sunday, but there is little to see from a fantasy perspective.
