49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Logs nine snaps on offense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdes-Scantling failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.
Valdes-Scantling was a non-factor on offense for the second consecutive week. The veteran wideout saw his snap count drop to nine (13 percent) following the addition of WR Kendrick Bourne (49 percent). Valdes-Scantling carries no fantasy value heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.
