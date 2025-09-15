Valdes-Scantling failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Valdes-Scantling was a non-factor on offense for the second consecutive week. The veteran wideout saw his snap count drop to nine (13 percent) following the addition of WR Kendrick Bourne (49 percent). Valdes-Scantling carries no fantasy value heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.