49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Moved to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdes-Scantling (calf) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Valdes-Scantling is the latest 49ers wide receiver to get bitten by the injury bug, and his absence will last at least four weeks after his placement on IR. The veteran wideout's first opportunity to return to game action will come Nov. 16 at Arizona.
More News
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suffers calf injury•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Grabs two receptions Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Not playing Week 4•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: First reception with SF•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Logs nine snaps on offense•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Plays role of decoy Sunday•