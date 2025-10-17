default-cbs-image
Valdes-Scantling (calf) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Valdes-Scantling is the latest 49ers wide receiver to get bitten by the injury bug, and his absence will last at least four weeks after his placement on IR. The veteran wideout's first opportunity to return to game action will come Nov. 16 at Arizona.

