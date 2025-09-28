Valdes-Scantling (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Valdes-Scantling saw the field in each of the 49ers' first three games of the season. However, the veteran wide receiver will be in street clothes for Sunday's contest due to the return of Demarcus Robinson from suspension. Valdes-Scantling's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Rams.