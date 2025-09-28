49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Not playing Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valdes-Scantling (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Valdes-Scantling saw the field in each of the 49ers' first three games of the season. However, the veteran wide receiver will be in street clothes for Sunday's contest due to the return of Demarcus Robinson from suspension. Valdes-Scantling's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Rams.
More News
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: First reception with SF•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Logs nine snaps on offense•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Plays role of decoy Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Signed to active roster•
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Signs to practice squad, not roster•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Staying in NFC West with SF•