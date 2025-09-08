Valdes-Scantling logged 27 snaps on offense and did not receive a target in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Valdes-Scantling was promoted from the 49ers' practice squad ahead of a Week 1 matchup against his former club. The 30-year-old wound up finishing fourth in WR snap counts (36 percent), but he was only used as a downfield decoy after receiving no actual targets. Valdes-Scantling is always a threat to break off a big play, but unpredictable usage keeps him off the fantasy radar against the Saints in Week 2.