The 49ers signed Valdes-Scantling to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

San Francisco initially inked Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad after he was let go by Seattle amid league-wide roster cuts, but the veteran speedster now joins the 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's road game against his recent team, the Seahawks. It's possible that the 49ers were wary of Valdes-Scantling being poached by another team, were he kept on the practice squad. In any case, now on the active roster, Valdes-Scantling will join Skyy Moore and Jordan Watkins (ankle) as a depth option at wide receiver behind Jauan Jennings (calf) and Ricky Pearsall for Week 1. The team cut Russell Gage on Tuesday.