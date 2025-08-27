Valdes-Scantling is signing with the 49ers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Released by Seattle a day earlier, Valdes-Scantling will join one of the few teams that can offer him a chance at Week 1 snaps. San Francisco wideouts Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Demarcus Robinson (suspension) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) are already ruled out for Week 1, while Jauan Jennings (calf/contract) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) are uncertain. Ricky Pearsall is locked in as one starter, but everything else is up in the air, potentially allowing Valdes-Scantling to come in and contribute without much prep time the way the did in New Orleans after the Bills released him last year.