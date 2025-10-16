Valdes-Scantling missed Thursday's practice due to a calf injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This is a mid-week addition to the 49ers' injury report, and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Valdes-Scantling is expected to be out for a few weeks, which is yet another blow to the receiving corps. All of Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder, LP), Ricky Pearsall (knee, DNP), Skyy Moore (ankle, LP) and Jordan Watkins (calf, LP) are dealing with healthy concerns, leaving Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson as the only health options at the position on the active roster.