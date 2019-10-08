Goodwin had three catches (four targets) for 41 yards and added 15 rushing yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 31-3 win over Cleveland.

Goodwin's 41 receiving yards actually paced all San Francisco wideouts in a game that was dominated by the rushing attack (275 rushing yards to 181 passing yards). The 28-year-old continues to start ahead of a group of greener options, but a lack of targets (12 through four games) in a run-heavy scheme has suppressed the veteran's value so far. That said, an upcoming matchup against the Rams' aerial attack could provide the game script necessary for Goodwin to post a strong fantasy line.