Goodwin only played one snap on special teams in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.

Goodwin has fallen from starting wideout to a ghost on special teams over the course of this season. The project of trying to turn the Olympic sprinter into an every-down receiver may be over in San Francisco. We may see Goodwin surface again in some capacity this season, but for now it appears that he has fallen out of favor on the depth chart.

