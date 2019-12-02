49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Active, but no offensive snaps
Goodwin only played one snap on special teams in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Baltimore.
Goodwin has fallen from starting wideout to a ghost on special teams over the course of this season. The project of trying to turn the Olympic sprinter into an every-down receiver may be over in San Francisco. We may see Goodwin surface again in some capacity this season, but for now it appears that he has fallen out of favor on the depth chart.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Inactive for SNF•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just five yards Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Clear of injury report•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suits up, but gets injured•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Healthy scratch for Week 9•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Rejoins team, should play TNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...