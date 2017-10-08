Play

Goodwin (concussion) is active for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

On the heels of his fourth concussion in 14 months, Goodwin has nonetheless received clearance from the protocol for head injuries. After handling 58.7 percent of the offensive snaps through four games, expect the fifth-year pro to serve as a secondary receiving option in the passing attack.

