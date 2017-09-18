Goodwin pulled in three of his six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Goodwin's 26 yards were actually tied for the team lead on a day where the 49ers managed just 99 yards through the air. The 26-year-old failed to haul in a red-zone target that likely would have resulted in a score. This comes on the heels of last week's drop on a rare deep shot from Brian Hoyer. Goodwin is one of the fastest receivers in the league, but his speed will go to waste if he doesn't start hauling in passes that hit him in the hands. He should be considered a desperation play until we see more consistent production.