Goodwin emerged from Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants with no concussion symptoms, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin was removed and checked for symptoms after a three-play stretch in which he took two hits to the head, but he avoided any symptoms associated with a concussion. With a bye on tap Week 11, he'll be ready to roll once the 49ers begin prep for a visit to Tampa Bay on Nov. 25. For the season, Goodwin has no more than four catches or five targets in a given appearance. He's offset those average marks with stellar efficiency: 19.9 YPC, 10.6 YPT and four touchdowns on 32 targets.