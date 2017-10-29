49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Avoids the inactive list
Goodwin (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Goodwin is the second-leading snap recipient among San Francisco wideouts this season, though he was outpaced by Trent Taylor in both snaps and receptions in Week 8. That being said, Goodwin still tied Carlos Hyde for the team high in targets (8), and should have a similar role in the passing game now that his active status in confirmed. The 49ers are projected to trail in this game, which should lead to plenty of opportunities through the air, though Goodwin's overall upside could be limited by the fact that rain is expected in Philadelphia for the majority of the afternoon contest. On the bright side, the Eagles' secondary is the only unit in the NFL to allow 100-plus receptions to opposing wideouts entering Sunday, and are a bottom-five defense in fantasy points per game allowed to receivers in PPR scoring formats.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Expected to play•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable to face Eagles•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Picks up back injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Leads team in yards and targets•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...