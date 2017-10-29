Goodwin (back) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Goodwin is the second-leading snap recipient among San Francisco wideouts this season, though he was outpaced by Trent Taylor in both snaps and receptions in Week 8. That being said, Goodwin still tied Carlos Hyde for the team high in targets (8), and should have a similar role in the passing game now that his active status in confirmed. The 49ers are projected to trail in this game, which should lead to plenty of opportunities through the air, though Goodwin's overall upside could be limited by the fact that rain is expected in Philadelphia for the majority of the afternoon contest. On the bright side, the Eagles' secondary is the only unit in the NFL to allow 100-plus receptions to opposing wideouts entering Sunday, and are a bottom-five defense in fantasy points per game allowed to receivers in PPR scoring formats.