Goodwin reverted to the 49ers from the Eagles on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, meaning he was unable to meet certain terms of his trade to Philadelphia last April. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Goodwin's agent confirmed as much, so he'll return to San Francisco and rejoin a familiar receiving corps. During his seven-year career, Goodwin has been a field stretcher, reeling off 16.6 yards on his 140 catches across 75 games.