49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Back on the field Sunday
Goodwin (head) returned to Sunday's game in Washington, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
After getting tested for a potential head injury, Goodwin is available to the 49ers in wet and rainy conditions. No matter, he'll look to produce against the Redskins' 20th-ranked passing attack (251 yards per game) entering Week 7.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Posts 56 combined yards in win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two targets Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Goes long against Bengals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...