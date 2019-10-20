Play

Goodwin (head) returned to Sunday's game in Washington, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After getting tested for a potential head injury, Goodwin is available to the 49ers in wet and rainy conditions. No matter, he'll look to produce against the Redskins' 20th-ranked passing attack (251 yards per game) entering Week 7.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories