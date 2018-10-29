Goodwin was targeted four times and turned his lone reception into a 55-yard touchdown during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Goodwin made the most of his only offensive touch, taking a short pass across the middle and racing past multiple defenders on the way to the end zone. He was quiet last week against the Rams, but this outing gives him three touchdowns in his last three games. Goodwin is still rather dependent on big plays for fantasy utility, but this was a reminder that he's still able to deliver when given the opportunity. The speedster will face off against the Raiders on Thursday.