49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Catches three passes
Goodwin caught three of four targets for 44 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.
Goodwin started opposite Pierre Garcon and seemingly had an efficient night, but the one target the former Bill didn't haul in was a bobbled pass that the Broncos intercepted. The miscue is unlikely to cost Goodwin in terms of role or playing time, as he seems to have a solid grasp on the No. 2 receiver job ahead of Aldrick Robinson, Jeremy Kerley and Trent Taylor.
