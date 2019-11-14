Play

Goodwin (wrist) isn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday.

Goodwin suffered the wrist injury during Monday's loss to the Seahawks, but it apparently isn't a serious issue. The 28-year-old hasn't caught a pass since Week 6 as he's tumbled out of San Francisco's offensive game plans.

