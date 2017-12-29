Goodwin (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin played through the same injury in last week's 44-33 win over the Jaguars, catching three of six targets for 37 yards against one of the top secondaries in the NFL. He had at least six catches, 99 yards and eight targets in each of Jimmy Garoppolo's first three starts, and there's a decent chance Goodwin could return to that territory against a Rams team that will be resting some key players.